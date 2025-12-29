Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Unnao rape case survivor claims facing smear campaign, seeks wider public support

This came days after the daughter of expelled BJP leader and a convict in the case, Kuldeep Sengar, claimed on X that her father was innocent and sought public support.
Last Updated : 01 January 2026, 18:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 January 2026, 18:33 IST
India NewsrapeUnnao

Follow us on :

Follow Us