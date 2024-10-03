UP: 16 injured as vehicle overturns on Gauriganj-Amethi road

<p>Amethi (UP): Sixteen people were injured when a passenger vehicle overturned on the Gauriganj-Amethi road here on Thursday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident occurred near the Pandem ka Purwa village when the vehicle was en route to Tikkarmafi and it lost control, Gauriganj Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Narain Pandey said.</p>.Girl killed after car's airbag opens during accident in Kerala's Malappuram.<p>Among the injured the condition of one person was stated to be critical and he was admitted in AIIMS, Raebareli, Pandey said.</p>.<p>The other injured are undergoing treatment at district hospital in Gauriganj, he said, adding that a probe is on in the matter.</p>