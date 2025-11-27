Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: 21 BLOs booked for negligence in SIR-related work in Ghaziabad

Nandgram Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the registration of the case.
Last Updated : 27 November 2025, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 November 2025, 12:20 IST
ElectionGhaziabadvotingspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us