<p>Ghaziabad: A case was registered against 21 booth-level officers (BLOs) on Thursday, for alleged negligence in carrying out duties related to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, officials said.</p>.<p>Acting on the directions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar, Deputy Tehsildar Alok Kumar Yadav filed an FIR at the Sihani Gate police station, they said.</p>.<p>Nandgram Additional Commissioner of Police Upasna Pandey confirmed the registration of the case.</p>.<p>The case was registered under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950/51/1989, officials said.</p>.SIR 2.0 | 'EC must take full responsibility for BLO deaths': CPI(M)'s M A Baby.<p>According to the FIR, the BLOs, deputed from various government departments for SIR-related work, failed to perform essential tasks such as distributing and collecting enumeration forms in their designated areas.</p>.<p>Their alleged negligence hampered the progress of the revision exercise, officials said.</p>.<p>Keeping in view the seriousness of their lapses in duties mandated by the Election Commission, legal action was initiated, officials added.</p>