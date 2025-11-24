Menu
UP: Bahraich admin orders suspensions, FIRs against poll staff for 'laxity' in SIR duties

Five BLOs have been booked, salaries of 42 personnel withheld after issuance of notices, and a revenue lekhpal suspended for dereliction of duty, they said.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 01:19 IST
