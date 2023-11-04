UP BJP MLA seeks compulsory legal education for school students

The MLA, a former Enforcement Directorate officer who probed major money laundering cases like the 2G spectrum allocation and alleged irregularities in awarding coal blocks, also said that the Right to Education provided under Article 21A of the Constitution "can only be meaningful if the education provided to everyone empowers them with information of their rights and duties."

Pointing out that the ignorance of law is not an excuse, the introduction of a legal curriculum in schools is vital so that a major proportion of the population has access to legal education to 'actualise the Constitutional vision of a fair and accessible justice system to all.' Singh stressed that imparting legal education at the school level will have a 'deterrent effect' on criminal acts done by juveniles.