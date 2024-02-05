UP budget provides Rs 100 cr for Mahakumbh-2025, funds for Ramayan & Vedic research centre in Ayodhya

Presenting the state budget, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said that Rs 100 crore is being proposed for organising Mahakumbh-2025

A provision of Rs 14.68 crore has been made for the setting up of Nishad Raj Guha Cultural Centre, Shringverpur, Rs 11.79 crore for the establishment of a music college in Hariharpur of Azamgarh district and another Rs 10.53 crore to set up the Maharishi Valmiki Cultural Centre at Chitrakoot.