UP CM Adityanath to meet with family of man killed in Bahraich communal violence

Ram Gopal Mishra's family members will meet the chief minister in Lucknow. Before leaving for the state capital, they told reporters in Bahraich that they were going to demand justice.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 October 2024, 06:17 IST

Published 15 October 2024, 06:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathBahraich

