UP cobbler gets sewing machine a day after visit by Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow/Sultanpur: A day after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi made a brief halt at his shop, cobbler Ram Chet on Saturday got a sewing machine from the Congress leader, a party spokesperson here said.

Gandhi had on Friday on his way back to Lucknow from Sultanpur stopped at cobbler Chet's shop.

"Jannayak (leader of the people), yesterday had met a cobbler family and understood the pain of their work and today Shri @RahulGandhi has sent them a sewing machine which is used in cobbling work so that they can make their future work easier. We are proud of our leader, Jannayak Rahul Gandhi," UP Congress spokesperson Anshu Awasthi said in a post on X in Hindi.