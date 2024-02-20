UP Court grants Rahul Gandhi bail in 2018 defamation case

Sultanpur: A special court on Tuesday gave Congress leader Rahul Gandhi bail in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader for his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah in 2018.

Gandhi, who could not attend the last hearing in the special MP-MLA court on January 18 as he was busy with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, appeared in court today.

He was granted bail by Judge Yogesh Yadav after filling bail bonds, his counsel Kashi Prasad Shukla told reporters.