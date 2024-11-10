UP jeweller kills four members of his family, attempts suicide

<p>Etawah: A jeweller allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and a son in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Etawah by feeding them some poisonous substance and then attempted to end his life by jumping in front of a train but was saved by Railway Protection Force jawans, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>The incident came to light on Monday evening when the jeweller Mukesh Verma uploaded the photographs of the bodies of his wife and children on his WhatsApp status.</p><p>After seeing the status, the family members checked the rooms and found the bodies.</p>.160 extortion calls in 300 days: Delhi businessmen threatened every other day.<p>Senior Superintendent of Police, Etawah, Sanjai Kumar said the bodies of Kumar's wife Rekha, daughters, Bhavya (22), Kavya (17) and son Abhisht (12) were found lying in separate rooms in a four-storey building in which the jeweller lived along with his brothers.</p><p>Verma killed his family members apparently due to a family dispute and then attempted to end in life by jumping in front of the Marudhar Express at the railway station here, he said.</p><p>Seeing him jump, people raised an alarm following which RPF jawans present on the platform rescued him, the SSP said, adding Verma sustained minor injuries.</p><p>The SSP said the bodies have been sent for postmortem. </p>