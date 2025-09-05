<p>Guwahati: The director of a private firm and two of its employees were arrested on Friday for alleged negligence at its under-construction flyover site in Guwahati, where a 3-year-old boy died, a police officer said.</p>.<p>Sunit Kumar had died after falling into an uncovered drain at the construction site of the flyover in Arya Nagar area of the city on Wednesday.</p>.Boy dies after falling into open drain line in Delhi.<p>“We had received a complaint from the boy’s father, accusing Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd (BIPL) of negligence, leading to his son’s death. We held consultations with the Public Works Department (PWD) as it is a civil project, as part of our investigation, and arrested three persons,” the officer said.</p>.<p>The BIPL was given the contract for constructing the flyover.</p>.<p>“BIPL director Avinash Bhartia, safety engineer Kaushik Gogoi and deputy project manager Prasannajit Pathak have been arrested. This incident happened primarily due to their negligence,” he said.</p>.<p>The officer said more arrests could be made in the case, with CCTV footage showing several uncovered manholes and drains in the area.</p>.<p>He also said that another incident of a worker dying after being electrocuted and falling about 500 metres from the construction site had been reported recently.</p>.<p>“We had filed a case in the previous incident, too. We are now not considering it an accidental death after Wednesday’s incident,” the officer added.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Thursday directed Chief Secretary Ravi Kota to ensure a satellite survey of all open manholes and uncovered drains in Guwahati, and said necessary action will be taken to cover those.</p>