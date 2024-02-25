'UP ke ladke' Akhilesh & Rahul together again after 7 years for Congress' Nyay Yatra

Addressing the people, Akhilesh said that their fight was to "save" the Constitution. ''Our fight will succeed only if the BJP is defeated....BJP will lose power in the next LS polls and I.N.D.I.A. block members will form the next government,'' he added.

''Agra is the city of love (Taj Mahal, the monument of love)....we are here to spread the message of love....the youths, farmers, backwards, Dalits, minorities...all sections of the society are fed up with the BJP government,'' Akhilesh said.

Speaking at the meeting, Rahul said that the farmers would be given legal guarantees over the MSP if the opposition alliance formed the next government at the Centre after the LS polls.

Earlier, Akhilesh and Rahul garlanded the statue of Dalit ideologue B R Ambedkar and embarked on a foot-march in the streets of the town. They later climbed atop an open jeep and traversed through the roads of the city.