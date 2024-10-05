UP man slits relative's throat over suspected affair with wife

<p>Gonda: A 45-year-old man was killed here by his brother-in-law over suspicion he was having an affair with his wife, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The victim, Lalji, a Gonda native, had been living with his brother-in-law Kania – his wife's sister's husband — for the last four to five days in adjacent Balrampur district, Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma said.</p>.<p>On Friday evening, Kania took Lalji out, had liquor with him, and slit his throat with a knife, she said.</p>.Delhi: Man being treated for anxiety jumps from hospital terrace, dies.<p>The ensuing commotion drew the attention of the passersby, who rushed him to the district hospital in Balrampur, where he was declared dead.</p>.<p>CO Verma said a case was filed against Kania on the complaint of Lalji's son.</p>.<p>She said Kania suspected his wife was having an affair with Lalji and meeting him every time she would visit her maternal home.</p>.<p>Lalji's body was sent for post mortem, Itiyathok Kotwali Dehat Police Station SHO Durgesh Singh said. </p>