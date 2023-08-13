Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP: Minor held for recording woman's obscene video, sharing it on social media

The minor allegedly started blackmailing the woman to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media.
Last Updated 13 August 2023, 03:27 IST

Follow Us

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly making an obscene video of a married woman and posting it on social media, police said on Saturday. Station House Officer (Koirauna) Pradeep Kumar said the boy, a resident of a village here, used to work at a street food shop. He used to visit the shop owner’s house and the teen recorded a video of his wife while she was taking a bath.

The minor started blackmailing her to have a relationship with him by threatening to upload the video on social media, he said.

Later, the woman told her husband about the incident. After being confronted by the husband, the minor posted the video on several WhatsApp groups, the SHO said. Thereafter, the woman lodged a complaint against the teenager, on the basis of which an FIR was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and he was taken into custody on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 13 August 2023, 03:27 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeViral videos

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT