UP woman assumed 'dead' for 3 years, found living with boyfriend in Lucknow

The woman was located in Lucknow and living with her boyfriend, Gonda's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 23:11 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 23:11 IST
