UP woman assumed 'dead' for 3 years, found living with boyfriend in Lucknow

<p>Gonda (UP): UP police have traced a woman who had been missing from Gonda for nearly three years, after her family and in-laws had separately filed cases of murder and abduction against each other, officials said on Monday.</p>.<p>The woman was located in Lucknow and living with her boyfriend, Gonda's Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>He said that Kavita (23) married Vinay Kumar from Daduha Bazar on November 17, 2017. She went missing from her in-laws' home on May 5, 2021.</p>.<p>"Meanwhile, Kavita's family accused her in-laws of murder, leading to the registration of a case against her husband, brother-in-law, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law at the Kotwali Nagar police station," Jaiswal said.</p>.<p>Despite extensive searches, Kavita's whereabouts remained unknown. In December 2022, Vinay Kumar, the husband, also filed a case against six people, including Kavita's brother Akhilesh, alleging that they had kidnapped her.</p>.<p>Jaiswal said that both investigations were ongoing, but no progress was made in locating Kavita. The matter escalated to the High Court, which demanded details of the police's actions.</p>.<p>Following this, the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Kotwali police located Kavita at the residence of her boyfriend, Satya Narayan Gupta, in the Daliganj area of Lucknow, he said.</p>.<p>"Satya Narayan owned a shop in Durjanpur market, Gonda, and Kavita frequently visited him. Their relationship grew closer, leading her to elope with him," the SP revealed.</p>.<p>During questioning, Kavita stated that she had lived with Satya Narayan in Ayodhya for a year before moving to Lucknow.</p>.<p>The officer said that Kavita is undergoing a medical examination and will be presented in court, where further legal actions will be taken as per the court's directives.</p>