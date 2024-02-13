JOIN US
uttar pradesh

UP STF arrests 4 office-bearers of Halal Council from Mumbai in extortion case

Last Updated 13 February 2024, 05:13 IST

Mumbai: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has arrested four office-bearers of the Halal Council of India, Mumbai, for allegedly extorting money in the name of halal certification.

The four persons arrested on Monday have been identified as Maulana Mudassir, Habib Yusuf Patel, Anwar Khan and Mohammed Tahir, as per the UP STF sources.

Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of halal-certified products in the state.

A case had been registered in Lucknow against some organisations, production companies, their owners as well as other unidentified people for extorting money in the name of halal certification, the sources said.

(Published 13 February 2024, 05:13 IST)
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime

