UP STF arrests 6 for 'leaking' exam paper to recruit review officers

A case under sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc.), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 34 (common intention), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged at the Civil Lines police station in Prayagraj.