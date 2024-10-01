Home
UP: Three murder accused arrested in police encounter

Additional Superintendent of Police Akhand Pratap Singh said the gunfight broke out in the Akhandnagar police station area.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 04:53 IST

