UP train derailment: Death toll rises to 4, number of injured at 32

She said two of the critically injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Lucknow's trauma centre.

Sharma said she was present at Mankapur Junction when a special train with 600 passengers of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express left for Assam on Thursday night, hours after the accident, according to an official statement.

The officer said she interacted with several passengers and none of them complained about any of their co-passengers missing.

A railway official said a high-level investigation has begun to ascertain the cause behind the derailment.

The railway technical team, which reached the spot late last night, collected samples from the accident site and took photographs.

Meanwhile, the railway administration is trying to restore traffic by removing the damaged coaches from the track.

A railway official said the restoration work was carried out through the night using light from a generator. A team of about 800 railway employees has been engaged in repair work since Friday morning, he added.

General Manager of Northeast Railway Saumya Mathur is present at the spot and monitoring the situation, officials said.

The damaged coaches have been separated using a gas cutter while the work of straightening and removing the overturned coaches using JCB and crane is underway. Preparations are also underway to lay the rail track that was completely uprooted in the accident afresh, they said.

The Gonda-Gorakhpur rail section is a fully electrified line. Electric poles and electric wires were completely destroyed in the accident, and work is underway to re-install them, officials said.

Mathur told PTI Videos, "Our effort is to ensure that the down line is restored at the earliest. The up line was restored for diesel (locomotive) last night itself."

The railway ministry on Thursday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered, apart from the probe by the Commission of Railway Safety.

The ministry had also said an enhanced ex-gratia amount of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the relatives of those killed. The grievously injured passengers will get Rs 2.5 lakh and those with minor injuries Rs 50,000.