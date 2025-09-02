Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

UP woman finds missing husband in Instagram reel after eight years; man held

The case came to light when Sheelu, a resident of Murarnagar in the Sandila area, spotted her husband in a video on Instagram recently.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 06:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 06:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshInstagram

Follow us on :

Follow Us