<p>Hardoi: A woman in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/uttar-pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Hardoi district identified her husband -- who had been missing for eight years -- in an Instagram reel, leading to his arrest for allegedly abandoning her and marrying another woman, police officials said on Tuesday.</p><p>Police said the accused, Jitendra alias Bablu, had left his pregnant wife, Sheelu, in 2018 and was living in Ludhiana, Punjab, where he had allegedly remarried.</p>.Uttar Pradesh cops foil college student's suicide bid in 16 minutes after Meta alert.<p>The case came to light when Sheelu, a resident of Murarnagar in the Sandila area, spotted her husband in a video on Instagram recently. She approached the police, which launched an investigation that confirmed his identity and location, officials said.</p><p>Jitendra, a native of Atamau village, was reported missing by his father in 2018. At the time, the family had accused Sheelu's relatives of foul play.</p><p>A police team led by Sub-Inspector Rajanikant Pandey held the man from Ludhiana. He has been booked based on Sheelu's complaint, a senior officer said.</p><p>"The accused is being questioned, and further legal action is underway," Circle Officer Santosh Kumar Singh told <em>PTI</em>.</p>