uttar pradesh

Married in March, tortured by July: Woman says husband starved her, forced gym to get ‘Nora Fatehi figure’

The husband and the in-laws reportedly demanded that she work out for three hours a day and would deny her food if she failed to comply.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 06:36 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 06:36 IST
India News Uttar Pradesh Crime Nora Fatehi Ghaziabad dowry

