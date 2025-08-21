<p>Lucknow: A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad town, lodged a complaint with the police alleging that she was forced to exercise for hours, kept without food for days as her husband wanted her to have a figure like Nora Fatehi, a Canadian dancer and actress based in India.</p><p>The woman, in her complaint, said that she was pressured to exercise for two-three hours every day. ‘’I was not given food for many days if, at times, I could not do exercise owing to health reasons,’’ she said.</p><p>She said that her husband was a teacher in physical education and was a fitness freak. ‘’My husband used to often tell me that my figure was not good and that he wanted a wife with a figure of Nora Fatehi,’’ the woman said in her complaint lodged with the Mahila Thana (women’s police station).</p>.Merely crying of woman cannot make out case of dowry harassment: Delhi HC.<p>According to the reports, the woman got married in March this year.</p><p>She also said that she faced torture at the hands of her in -laws and even aborted owing to physical and mental torture.</p><p>The woman said that she was not allowed entry into her house after she returned from her parental house in July. She demanded stern action against her husband and in-laws.</p><p>Police said that a case under different sections of the BNS was lodged and the matter was being investigated.</p>