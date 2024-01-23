Ayodhya's new mosque: 10 things to know

As the Ram temple consecration celebrations continue in Ayodhya, the mosque still remains a barren piece of land.

The Supreme Court verdict in the 'Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid' case came on November 9, 2019. The apex court backed the construction of Ram temple at the Babri Masjid site and ruled for the finding of an alternative plot for the construction of a mosque.

The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF) will be building the mosque on five-acre land in Ayodhya's Dhannipur. IICF intends on appointing in-charges in different states to raise funds.