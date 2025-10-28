Menu


BSWML to ‘return’ garbage to homes of habitual litterbugs

Beginning Thursday, BSWML will begin returning waste collected from black spots by tracing the houses of offenders as part of an awareness and enforcement drive.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 22:10 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 22:10 IST
