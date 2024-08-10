Uttar Pradesh: 2 kanwariyas on bike fall into canal, swept away

Bijnor (UP): Two kanwariyas were swept away after their motorcycle fell into a canal here in Uttar Pradesh and they are feared drowned, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place late Friday at Najibabad , when they were going to Haridwar in Uttarakhand to collect water from the Ganga river, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjeev Kumar Bajpai said.
They fell into the Samipur canal from the Sarwanpur bridge, he said.
Police were informed that the duo were part of a group of kanwariyas travelling to Haridwar on motorcycles.
Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) are trying to trace the two men, Bajpai said.
Published 10 August 2024, 09:23 IST