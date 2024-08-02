Uttar Pradesh cobbler rejects Rs 10 lakh offer for slipper stitched by Rahul Gandhi

Regarding the slipper stitched by Gandhi, Chet said, "I have received many calls from people wanting to buy that slipper. The highest offer I have received so far is that of Rs 10 lakh. Someone from Pratapgarh called me on Tuesday, offering Rs 5 lakh for the slipper. When I refused, they increased the offer to Rs 10 lakh. I told them I won't sell it as the slipper is lucky for me." Asked what he plans to do with the slipper, he said, "I will frame it in glass and keep it in my shop. Rahul Gandhi has become a partner in my shop."

"By sitting in my shop and stitching a slipper, Rahul Gandhi has become my partner," he further explained.