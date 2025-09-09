<p>Lucknow: A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district issued an arrest warrant against UP transport minister Daya Shankar Singh in an old case after the minister skipped successive hearings.</p><p>Chief judicial magistrate Shailendra Kumar Pandey issued the arrest warrant on Monday against Singh and 14 others who were accused in a case of blocking the main road in the town during a protest in 2015.</p>.'Saheb, mein zinda hoon': Man presumed dead for hours wakes up, stuns people.<p>The court has directed the police to arrest the minister and others and ensure their presence on the next date of hearing.</p><p>According to the police, Singh and his supporters had an altercation with the supporters of then UP minister and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Narad Rai over a tender. Singh and his supporters had staged demonstrations and squatted on the road for several hours.</p><p>A case was registered against Singh and some others in this connection and the chargesheet was filed in the court. Singh, however, failed to appear in the court despite repeated summons.</p><p>The minister said that he did not have any knowledge about the case.</p>