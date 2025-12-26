<p>Etah (UP): Police here have arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly shooting an Instagram reel inside a police vehicle, officials said on Friday. The action was taken after the reel featuring Avneesh, a resident of Daulatpur, went viral on social media.</p>.<p>The vehicle was parked on the roadside, and its driver had ventured ahead to get a mechanic and get it repaired. In the meantime, Avneesh allegedly sat inside the vehicle, recorded a clip and uploaded it on Instagram, with a film song as background music.</p>.Army tweaks social media guidelines; personnel can now sign up on Instagram, but as 'passive observers'.<p>Senior police officers took note of the viral clip and, after verification, confirmed that the vehicle belonged to the Saket police station in Etah district.</p>.<p>The accused was subsequently arrested, who admitted his mistake and assured the police that he would not repeat such an act, an official said.</p>.<p>Station House Officer Videsh Rathi said the accused had confessed to making and uploading the video from a government vehicle without permission, which constitutes a punishable offence.</p>.<p>He said legal proceedings are being initiated against the accused, and he will be produced before the court.</p>.<p>The police also issued a warning that strict action would be taken against anyone found misusing government property or indulging in activities that harm the image of the police department. </p>