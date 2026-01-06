Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Uttar Pradesh SIR draft voter list out: More than 2.89 cr voters not included due to deaths, migrations

The remaining 18.70%, or about 2.89 crore voters, could not be included in the draft list due to deaths, permanent migration or multiple registrations.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsUttar Pradeshvotersvoter listelectoral rollsspecial intensive revision

Follow us on :

Follow Us