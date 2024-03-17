Uttar Pradesh to witness direct contest between BJP-I.N.D.I.A. bloc

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, appears to be set for a direct contest between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Congress, which are part of the opposition I.N.D.I. Alliance, with the BSP expected to make it a triangular fight only in pockets.

While the BJP's hopes to fulfill its dreams of crossing the 400 plus tally this time hinges mainly on UP, the SP-Congress alliance too will go all out to reduce the saffron party's tally in the state to prevent it from returning to power for the third straight term.

BJP, which had won 62 LS seats in the state on its own in the 2019 general elections, has taken a lead over its rivals by announcing its candidates on 51 seats. The party has left six seats for its alliance partners-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), Nishad Party, Apna Dal and the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-which were predominantly caste based outfits having influence in pockets of the state.

BJP, which will be banking heavily on prime minister Narendra Modi, who is again in the fray from Varanasi, and the firebrand saffron clad UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, to make its dream of winning all the 80 seats in the state come true, has already launched its election campaign with Modi launching a slew of developmental projects and addressing a series of public meetings in the state before the announcement of the election dates on Saturday.

The saffron party also feels that the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple has created a 'wave' in its favour in the state as well as in the country. ''With Lord Rama's blessings we will win all the 80 seats in UP,'' said senior party leader Vijay Bahadur Pathak.