Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Watch | Cyclist narrowly escapes death as speeding bus rams into him in Uttar Pradesh

The accident that took place on the Etawah–Mainpuri road in Vaidpura Sunday, injured about 25 passengers in the bus as the driver failed to control the vehicle.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 11:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 11:19 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us