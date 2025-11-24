<p>In a remarkable escape, a cyclist in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh"> Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Etawah threw his cycle to jump away from a speeding private bus that lost control and crashed into the wall of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mother%20dairy">Mother Dairy</a> outlet. </p><p>The accident that took place on the Etawah–Mainpuri road in Vaidpura on Sunday injured about 25 passengers in the bus as the driver failed to control the vehicle.</p>.Watch | Uttar Pradesh Police 'script' events, instruct couple on how to narrate incident involving pistol .<p>In a viral video, the bus is seen trying to get away from a Swift Dzire that suddenly breaks. The abrupt stop caused the fast-approaching bus to lose balance and the driver loses control. The impact has caused the front part of the bus to be crushed, triggering panic and screams among passengers.</p><p>The CCTV footage shows the bus taking a sharp turn towards the outlet. A man seen parking his bicycle outside the shop narrowly escaped as he threw aside his cycle to get out of the way. His quick reflexes saved his life.</p>.<p>According to media reports, the injured passengers were rushed to the emergency trauma centre at Saifai Medical University, where they are undergoing treatment. Four of them are reported to be in critical condition.</p><p>Police arrived at the scene following the accident and initiated a rescue operation. </p><p>Preliminary investigation suggests sudden braking by the car and the bus’s high speed as the primary causes of the accident.</p>