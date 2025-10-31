Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Watch | UP cop carries man with disability on shoulders at railway station, wins hearts

The video has gone viral on the internet.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 09:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 October 2025, 09:31 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshViral videoUP PoliceSocial media

Follow us on :

Follow Us