<p>A heartwarming video went viral on the internet recently. UP Police Officer, Ashwani Kumar posted a video on his Instagram handle, where he can be seen helping a physically-challenged man with a prosthetic leg in boarding his train. </p><p>The clip shows that the officer noticed a physically disabled man struggling to climb up stairs at the railway station. He then carried the man on his shoulders, and helped him to board his train on a crowded platform. </p><p>The video has ended up striking the internet with highlighting compassion, and humanity of a mankind. It is winning hearts of the social media users. The policeman is earning widespread praise regarding his selfless act of kindness. The internet is praising him not only for his on-duty service, but the humanity that he shown.</p><p>Ashwani Kumar posted the video on Instagram, with a caption, 'Nothing is bigger than humanity.' He added a message to his post, "Madad ke liye rupay nahi, madad waala dil chahiye. Woh aap mein hai."</p>