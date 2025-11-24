<p>A video showing police officers instructing a couple on how to describe an alleged incident involving a pistol in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=uttar%20pradesh">Uttar Pradesh</a>'s Bulandshahr has gone viral on social media. </p><p>The police effectively scripted the sequence that would justify the husband’s arrest.</p><p>An inquiry has been launched after the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=police">inspector</a> on the scene is heard directing colleagues to record the staged interaction. </p>.How Bengaluru police cracked Rs 7.11 crore heist in 54 hours: A full breakdown.<p>According to reports, Pooja Solanki on November 3 had complained to the police that her husband, Ajay, repeatedly threatened her with a gun over a domestic dispute. </p><p>She contacted police emergency services, after which officers arrived at the scene to investigate. </p><p>As per media reports, the police listened to both parties and sought guidance from higher authorities on how to proceed under the new legal framework.</p>.<p>However, before making the arrest, the police created a script to direct the couple on how to narrate the sequence of events for video documentation, as mandated by recent legal guidelines.</p><p>In the video, the police are seen explaining to the wife and husband what they should present about the firearm incident, and instructing colleagues to record the interaction for official records. Another video, filmed before the official recording, has gone viral. </p><p>The following day, Ajay was arrested and sent to jail. He was released on November 7.</p><p>The incident circulated on social media only on November 22. It sparked widespread criticism of the police's approach, particularly regarding their adherence to new laws and procedures and the lack of experience among some officers.</p><p>Authorities have also confirmed the authenticity of the video and have said it dates back to the same day as the initial complaint. </p><p>In the video, officers are seen recovering a firearm and discussing the case with the couple.</p><p>The police stated that the video shows the officers conducting videography as directed by the new legal code, but admitted that mistakes were made during the process.</p>