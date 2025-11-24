<p>Peshawar: At least three security personnel were killed and two others injured in a suicide attack at a paramilitary force headquarters on Monday in Pakistan’s Peshawar, according to a report. </p><p>Three terrorists were also killed in the early morning attack at the Frontier Constabulary (FC) headquarters, <em>Dawn</em> reported. </p><p>The terrorists tried to enter the building after one bomber blew himself up at the gate, but were killed in a counter-firing, the report said. </p>.<p>Security forces have surrounded the area, and a clearance operation is being carried out, it added. </p><p>Earlier, Peshawar Capital City Police Officer Mian Saeed Ahmad had told Dawn that the headquarters was under attack and the area was being cordoned off.</p><p>The injured are being taken to Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar. </p><p>The civilian paramilitary force, originally called the Frontier Constabulary, was renamed by the government in July. The headquarters of the force is located in a crowded area, close to a military cantonment, the report said.</p>