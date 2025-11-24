Menu
Homeworld

Three security personnel killed in suicide attack at paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan’s Peshawar

Three terrorists were also killed in the early morning attack at the Fron­tier Constabulary (FC) headquarters who tried to enter the building after one bomber blew himself up at the gate.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 06:37 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 04:22 IST
World newsPakistanGunfirePeshawarparamilitary forcesattack

