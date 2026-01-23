<p>Jaunpur: "I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026." Lakhs of medical aspirants likely gave themselves this self-motivation talk but a youth from Uttar Pradesh took on an unheard-of gambit to realise his dreams: he amputated his foot to be eligible for disability quota.</p><p>Suraj Bhaskar, around 20 years of age, had twice failed the medical entrance exam, NEET, for admission into a government medical college, leading him to take the extreme step and claim he lost a foot in a violent attack, police said.</p><p>While police saw through his ploy, they are currently seeking legal opinion to determine what sections of criminal law could be levelled against him.</p><p>Findings of a police probe into the incident that happened in Khalilpur village in Jaunpur district were shared with Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Ayush Srivastava on Wednesday.</p><p>The matter came to light after the aspirant's elder brother, Akash Bhaskar, informed police on Sunday that "unidentified assailants" allegedly assaulted Suraj the previous night, leaving him unconscious with a severed foot before fleeing.</p><p>Accordingly, a case was registered and an investigation launched, which was later handed over to City Circle Officer Goldy Gupta, he said.</p>.Mumbai police get gangster Ravi Pujari’s custody in Remo D'Souza extortion case.<p>During the probe, police found several inconsistencies in Suraj's statement. Examination of his phone and questioning a woman whose number cropped up in the probe further deepened suspicion, police said.</p><p>Investigators also recovered a diary belonging to Suraj in which he had written, "I will become an MBBS doctor in 2026."</p><p>Failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) examination twice, he slipped into mental stress, police said.</p><p>To avail admission under the disability quota, he allegedly devised a plan to become physically disabled by amputating his own foot and staging the incident as a criminal attack, they said.</p><p>"The accused tried to mislead the investigation with a fabricated story, but his claims did not stand scrutiny during sustained questioning and examination of evidence," police said, adding that further legal action is underway.</p><p>Line Bazar Station House Officer Satish Singh said Suraj is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.</p>