Will Mayawati's absence hurt Opposition alliance's prospects in UP in Lok Sabha polls?

The state of Uttar Pradesh is electorally crucial as it sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Even as the I.N.D.I.A leaders remained hopeful of bringing Mayawati on board, the latter not only rebuffed such moves from the alliance but also sharpened her attack on the Opposition parties, namely the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

A senior BSP leader said on Thursday that his party did not need to be part of any alliance to win the elections. ''We have the support of the dalits, Muslims and other weaker sections of the society,'' the leader claimed while speaking to DH here in Lucknow.

Earlier also Mayawati had made it clear that her party would go alone in the next LS polls.