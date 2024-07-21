Home
Woman dies after being run over by tractor in UP's Maharajganj

The accident took place this afternoon when the woman was resting on a cot with her daughters under a tree, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 July 2024, 17:15 IST

Maharajganj: A 55-year-old woman died on Sunday and her two daughters were injured after being run over by a tractor in Brijmanganj area of this district, police said.

The accident took place this afternoon when the woman was resting on a cot with her daughters under a tree, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamalavati, a resident of Olibakaspur.

Circle Officer of Farenda Anirudh Patel said that a speeding tractor crushed Kamalavati who was resting, and she died on the spot.

He added that her two daughters were injured in the incident and taken to the Community Health Centre, Brijmanganj for treatment.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

Published 21 July 2024, 17:15 IST
