Woman killed, several injured after two houses collapse in Varanasi

Varanasi: One woman was killed and several people were injured after two old houses near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi city collapsed, officials said on Tuesday.

Varanasi divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma said the houses at Khoya Gali in the Chowk area collapsed early on Tuesday.

"Two houses collapsed. One belonged to a Mr Gupta in which there were nine people. The other house belonged to one Mr Yadav. Occupants of the second house came out easily while seven people from the first house had to be brought out of the debris," Sharma said.

Of the seven people brought out from the rubble, one woman died. The rest are undergoing treatment, he said.