Woman's body found crammed inside abandoned suitcase in UP's Hapur

After opening the abandoned suitcase, cops discovered the woman's body covered in wounds and injuries. It is estimated that the woman was in her late 20s.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 17 November 2024, 12:40 IST

Published 17 November 2024, 12:40 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrimeHapurdead body

