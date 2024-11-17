Woman's body found crammed inside abandoned suitcase in UP's Hapur

<p>In a shocking discovery, a woman's body was discovered in the Hapur region of Uttar Pradesh, crammed into a red suitcase that was left on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway on Saturday, November 16, according to a <a href="https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/suitcase-stuffed-with-womans-body-found-on-delhi-lucknow-highway-7032935">report</a> by the <em>NDTV</em>.</p><p>According to authorities, passers by on the service road of the highway noticed the suitcase and informed the police.</p><p>After opening the abandoned suitcase, cops discovered the woman's body covered in wounds and injuries. It is estimated that the woman was in her late 20s.</p>.Woman's decomposed body found in Yamuna in Delhi.<p>As soon as the incident was reported, a police squad arrived at the site along with forensic specialists. As the investigators got to work, the area surrounding the suitcase was roped off. After removing the woman's body, the officers thoroughly inspected the bag, which also included a few pieces of clothing.</p><p>The woman's injuries suggest that she may have died a day or so before the discovery, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Vineet Bhatnagar. </p><p>Inquiry is underway in order to uncover the circumstances behind the woman's death, and authorities are looking through CCTV footage available in related areas.</p>