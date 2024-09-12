Woman's headless, naked body found on highway near UP's Kanpur

Lucknow: A woman's headless, naked body was found on a national highway near Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur town triggering a massive hunt to trace the severed head for identification the deceased.

According to police sources here, the body was found dumped on the side of the highway at Gujaini near Kanpur on Wednesday.

Police officials in Kanpur said that they were examining the CCTV footage in nearby areas to ascertain the identity of the woman.

A police official said that a woman of a similar build was seen walking along the highway during the early hours of Wednesday. The body was found on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the body was sent for postmortem examination. There was also a possibility that the head was severed after the woman was killed, they added.