YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh arrested for placing objects on railway tracks for videos

New Delhi: The Indian Railways on Friday said that a YouTuber has been arrested from his village near Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly placing various kinds of objects on railway tracks that posed a risk to safe train operations.
"The culprit, Gulzar Sheikh has uploaded more than 250 videos on his YouTube channel and has over 2 lakh subscribers. His on-camera activities posed a significant risk to both railway safety and operations," a press statement from the Railway Ministry said.
After a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Unchahar, Northern Railway registered a case and arrested him, the statement said.
According to the Ministry, the Director General, RPF warned that action would be taken if anybody made an attempt to undermine rail safety and engage in such activities.
"DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and to report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139,” the statement said.
Published 02 August 2024, 15:45 IST