YouTuber Gulzar Sheikh arrested for placing objects on railway tracks for videos

After a detailed analysis of Sheikh's YouTube profile, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Unchahar, Northern Railway registered a case and arrested him, the statement said.

According to the Ministry, the Director General, RPF warned that action would be taken if anybody made an attempt to undermine rail safety and engage in such activities.

"DG RPF also appealed to the public not to indulge in such activities and to report any acts which compromise the railway security and safety. Such information can be given to the Railway Protection Force or on Rail Madad through the toll-free helpline number 139,” the statement said.