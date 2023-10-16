Home
Bijrani and Garjiya zones of Corbett Tiger Reserve open for tourists

Corbett Tiger Reserve, famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger, remains closed for tourists during monsoon and opens in October-November.
Dehradun: Bijrani and Garjiya zones of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand have opened for tourists, and Dhikala zone will open on November 15, an official said on Monday.

The tiger reserve’s Director Dheeraj Pandey said there was a lot of enthusiasm among tourists when these zones opened.

Corbett Tiger Reserve, famous for the Royal Bengal Tiger, remains closed for tourists during monsoon and opens in October-November.

Pandey said online booking is available for jungle safari and night stay in the reserve.

Spread over an area of 1288.31 square kilometres, it is known for its biodiversity and the density of tigers here is the highest in the world.

Among the 51 tiger reserves across the country, the highest number of 260 tigers was found in Corbett reserve, according to the latest report released in July regarding the number of tigers.

