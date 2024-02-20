JOIN US
Homeindiauttarakhand

Centre clears U'khand CM Dhami's proposal for direct train between Amritsar-Kathgodam

Dhami was informed about this decision through a letter by the Ministry of Railways, an official release said.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 10:09 IST

Dehradun: The Centre on Tuesday gave its clearance to a proposal made by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to start a direct train between Amritsar and Kathgodam.

Dhami was informed about this decision through a letter by the Ministry of Railways, an official release here said.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Dhami said running a direct train between Amritsar and Kathgodam will make the journey between the two places very convenient.

The chief minister had recently written to the Ministry of Railways requesting it to start a direct train between Amritsar and Kathgodam.

(Published 20 February 2024, 10:09 IST)
