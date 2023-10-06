Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

CM Yogi Adityanath arrives on three-day visit to Uttarakhand

Adityanath was accorded a warm welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Aggarwal and a host of party leaders as he arrived at the GTC helipad in Dehradun.
Last Updated 06 October 2023, 17:18 IST

Follow Us

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit to the state during which he will attend a central council meeting besides visiting Kedarnath and Badrinath.

Adityanath was accorded a warm welcome by cabinet ministers Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi, Premchand Aggarwal and a host of party leaders as he arrived at the GTC helipad here.

He will address the central zonal development council meeting on Saturday, to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Narendra Nagar, state BJP co-media in-charge Rajendra Negi said.

After the meeting, Adityanath will proceed to Kedarnath in the afternoon. The chief minister will perform a 'jalabhishek' at the temple, Negi said.

He will visit Badrinath on Sunday morning to perform a puja and also take stock of the reconstruction works carried out at the Himalayan temple.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 06 October 2023, 17:18 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandYogi Adityanath

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT