Explained | What are PM Narendra Modi’s nine requests for Uttarakhand people?

Modi urged people of Uttarakhand to teach dialects like Garhwali, Kumauni and Jaunsari etc. to their future generations for their identity.
Look out for the environment
The PM urged the people to plant 'one tree in the name of mother' to protect the environment.
Reduce climate change impact
Modi also urged people there to work to reduce the impact of climate change
Speed up water cleanliness campaign
Modi told the people there to speed up the water cleanliness campaign by conserving their water sources.
Convert old houses to 'home stays'
Modi further urged the people of Uttarakhand to keep visiting the villages and convert their old houses into 'home stays' and make them a source of income.
The PM urged tourists to avoid using single-use plastic in the Himalayas.
Modi told tourists to spend at least five per cent of their travel expenses on purchasing local products under 'Vocal for Local' while visiting the mountains.
Modi urged tourists to be mindful of the traffic rules in the hill state.
The PM also urged tourists to respect the decorum of pilgrimage sites.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said the state government will make the 'nine requests' made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people and tourists of the state on Uttarakhand Foundation Day the basis of development.
Published 11 November 2024, 06:37 IST