FIR lodged against Uttarakhand BJP MLA for misbehaving with municipal official

The IAS association of Uttarakhand on Thursday issued a statement condemning the alleged incident. It alleged that the MLA, with four of his aides, created a ruckus at the municipal corporation office in Dehradun on March 5 over the allocation of a tender.

He allegedly abused and threatened a senior clerk in the office and a contractor. When the matter was conveyed to the commissioner, the MLA allegedly also abused the commissioner and other officials, the statement said.

A purported video of the incident has gone viral, in which the MLA can be seen arguing angrily with the municipal commissioner.

However, the MLA denied the allegations saying he had not abused the municipal commissioner.

Jeena said he had asked the corporation employees to show documents on whose basis a Haryana-based company was not allowed to take part in the tender process. The officials did not provide the documents and misbehaved with him, he said.

The strike by municipal corporation employees was withdrawn after the lodging of the FIR and the probe order against the MLA.