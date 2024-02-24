Internal democracy strength of Congress, our election prep not getting coverage: Ex-Uttarakhand CM Rawat

Recalling the mood of voters during the 2014 general elections, the senior Congress leader said there was a desire for change and Modi emerged as its symbol.

"If I talk as a political analyst, then in the elections of 2014, we saw that after giving a government 10 years, people had a desire for change and Modi ji emerged as its symbol. We are also trying to create a symbol like that this time," he said.

On the abrogation of Article 370 and the passage of the Uniform Civil Code Bill in the Uttarakhand Assembly, he said these have always been BJP's "weapons".

Religious polarisation has always been the BJP's weapon but the party did not succeed with it in successive polls before 2014 as there was no desire for change among the voters, he added.

Rawat said the BJP is once again trying to polarise but he expressed confidence that the issues of unemployment, inflation and the "increasing gap between the rich and the poor" will take precedence over any other issue in the upcoming polls. He said that the alleged rising crime against women in Uttarakhand will be a major poll issue for the party in the hill state.

He cited the example of resort receptionist Ankita Bhandari's murder case and claimed the NCRB's annual report says among the nine Himalayan states, Uttarakhand ranks first in terms of rape and crimes against women and Dalits. Alleged atrocities on women, Dalits, farmers, plight of sugarcane farmers and continuing migration from the hills are big issues, he said.

"The mountains are becoming empty and towns in the plains are turning into slums. The biggest reason for this is migration. Today's government has completely failed to address it. The level of education and healthcare facilities is falling,"he said.

On the alleged lack of unity in the Congress, Rawat said the party has democracy. There are differences which are discussed and ironed out.

"Internal democracy is the strength of the Congress. This is the reason why the party is a contender for power even after 137 years of its existence. Sanatan is also relevant because it is flexible and broad in outlook," Rawat said.

Harish Rawat also expressed his desire to have his son Virendra Rawat contest elections from the Haridwar Lok Sabha seat which the Congress veteran had won in 2009. Responding to a question on putting forward his son's name from the Haridwar seat, he said there comes a time when one has to say this.

"I am 76 and have been in active politics for 57 years. I wanted to change my direction a little. I should pay more attention to social work rather than politics and write down some of my past experiences and save them for the future.

I wanted to take out time for that, but at the same time, the challenge is big this time and I don't want to withdraw from the front," he said.