Jadavpur professor found dead in Nainital hotel

<p>Nainital: A Jadavpur University professor was found dead here in the bathroom of a hotel with deep wounds on his body, police said on Monday.</p><p>The body of Mainak Pal, a professor in the philosophy department in the Kolkata-based university, was found in a hotel in Lalkuan on Saturday in what is suspected to be a case of suicide.</p><p>He had come for a visit to Nainital but had to supposedly cut short his trip and was scheduled to catch the morning train for the return journey.</p><p>Pal's family contacted the hotel, saying that they were unable to get in touch with him. The hotel staff forcefully opened the room to find the deceased lying in the bathroom.</p><p>Lalkuan Circle Officer Deepshikha Agarwal said that an ambulance was called and the deceased was sent to Sushila Tiwari Hospital, Haldwani where a post-mortem was conducted.</p><p>Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, she said, adding that the post mortem report is yet to be studied. </p>