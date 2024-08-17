'Millions in India perished due to allopathic medicines' claims Ramdev, days after Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings: Report

"The dream of medical freedom is still unfulfilled, as millions continue to suffer and die from allopathic drugs. Just as millions of Indians were killed during the British rule and in various conflicts around the world, millions are now perishing from synthetic pharmaceuticals," Ramdev said.

Patanjali and Ramdev have recently been in the news for spreading mis-information through its promotional campaigns. The Delhi High Court in July had directed Ramdev to remove his statements which claimed Patanjali's Coronil could cure Covid.

The court also directed him to remove statements which claimed allopathy killed lakhs of people during the Covid pandemic. The directive came due to a plea in the court, which was part of a 2021 lawsuit by the doctors' associations against Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balkrishna as well as Patanjali Ayurveda. According to the lawsuit, Ramdev made "unsubstantiated claims" with respect to 'Coronil' being a cure for Covid-19, contrary to the licence granted to the drug for merely being an "immuno-booster".

The Supreme Court of India on August 13 , closed ongoing contempt proceedings against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev and Patanjali MD Acharya by accepting the apologies tendered by them.