JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttarakhand

NSA will be invoked against those who attacked police in Haldwani, says DGP

The DGP along with ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman visited the violence-hit town in Nainital district to assess the situation in consultation with senior officials.
Last Updated 09 February 2024, 12:20 IST

Follow Us

Dehradun: Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar on Friday said action under the stringent National Security Act will be taken against those who attacked police personnel and indulged in arson and vandalism in Haldwani.

The DGP along with ADG (law and order) AP Anshuman visited the violence-hit town in Nainital district to assess the situation in consultation with senior officials.

"Action under the NSA will be taken against unruly elements who attacked police personnel, and indulged in arson and vandalism at the police station in Banbhoolpura," he said.

The situation has been brought under control to a large extent with the imposition of curfew but the efforts at the moment are focused on bringing back normalcy in the town within the next 24 hours, DGP Kumar said.

Kumar held a meeting with district officials in Haldwani to get their feedback on the situation and visited the hospitals where the injured were admitted and the police station which was torched and vandalised by miscreants.

A high alert has been sounded across the state following violence in Haldwani that broke out after the demolition of an illegally-built madrasa and a place for offering namaz inside its premises in Malik ka Bageecha area in the Muslim-dominated Banbhoolpura locality.

Two people were killed and three critically injured in the Thursday violence.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 February 2024, 12:20 IST)
India NewsUttarakhandNSA

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT