One labourer killed, another injured in wall collapse in Uttarkashi

The incident took place near the Pokhu Devta temple when some workers were building a buttress on the side of the road.
Last Updated 25 September 2023, 03:01 IST

A labourer died while another was injured on Sunday when an under-construction roadside wall collapsed on the Gangotri National Highway in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand, police said.

The incident took place near the Pokhu Devta temple when some workers were building a buttress on the side of the road, they added.

As the under-construction wall collapsed, two labourers -- Dil Bahadur Thapa (46) and Suman Thapa (38) --both residents of Nepal, fell into a pit, the police said.

On receiving information, a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The body of Dil Bahadur was recovered from the pit, while Suman was rescued in an injured condition and taken to a hospital, the police added.

India NewsAccidentUttarakahandUttarkashi

